Archdiocese of St. Louis encourages all eligible to get COVID vaccine ahead of school year

Below is the full statement from the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

To assist school families, students, leadership, faculties and staffs as they prepare for the 2021-22 academic year, and after reviewing the CDC’s recent update to its guidance for schools, the Archdiocese of St. Louis is announcing an update regarding COVID-19 guidelines for archdiocesan schools. Beginning this upcoming academic year, the wearing of masks in archdiocesan schools will be optional and at the discretion of each individual family. The archdiocese urges all school families, students, leadership, faculties and staffs to be thoughtful of their own health—and that of their community—in all of their decisions, especially regarding the wearing of masks and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, the Archdiocese of St. Louis strongly encourages all eligible individuals in its school communities to receive the vaccine in order to protect themselves and those around them from the virus. Following a successful year of in-person learning—during which families were held accountable in monitoring for and communicating COVID-19 symptoms with school administrations—we are asking families to take on even more accountability in creating the safest possible environment for their school communities this upcoming year. Throughout the school year, each educational institution will follow its own Infectious Disease Protocols, which may include temporary closure and/or mask requirements as needed, depending on local health guidelines related to situations that arise in individual schools or communities. The overall health and well-being of all in the Archdiocese of St. Louis continues to be of highest priority to Archbishop Rozanski and the archdiocese. We will continue to closely monitor developments regarding COVID-19 guidance from the CDC as well as local health and government officials. The Archdiocese of St. Louis reserves the right to make changes to its COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021-22 school year as new information becomes available.