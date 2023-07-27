SHREWSBURY, Mo. — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is holding a conference on Saturday, July 29 at 9 a.m. to discuss gun violence. The one-day summit will be held at the Cardinal Rigali Center in Shrewsbury, Missouri.

The Archdiocese said in a press release, “Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Inaction is not an appropriate response. Doing nothing is not an option. We as Catholic people of goodwill and disciples of Christ need to work to end this culture of violence—and promote a culture of life.”

Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski will hold a welcome address. There will be talks from local health officials and frontline workers and firsthand accounts from victims and advocates who have experienced gun violence. The event will include informative sessions, prayers, and breakout discussions covering legislative advocacy, gun violence in schools, gun violence involving children, and more.

You can join for the full day or opt for either the morning or afternoon session, with lunch provided. Register soon as space is limited.