ST. LOUIS – World-famous St. Louis architect Gyo Obata died at 99 years old.

He’s the “O” in the HOK architectural firm. He designed many of the city’s landmarks including Lambert International Airport, the planetarium, the Eagleton courthouse, the Living World exhibit at the zoo, and SIUE.

He also designed the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois and the National Air and Space Museum in DC.

Obata graduated from Washington University in 1945.