ST. LOUIS — Deadly cold continues over the next few mornings, with the worst of the wind chills happening this morning. Temperatures today stay in the single digits and wind chills will remain subzero, even as winds gradually ease up more.

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies and another round of light snow across southern MO into southwest IL this afternoon and evening. Amounts stay light, with our far southern counties potentially seeing an inch or two. Overnight lows once again near 0 with wind chills -10 to -20 overnight. Monday afternoon will bring another chance at some light snow, mainly along and north of I-70. Light accumulations will be possible.

The wind chill advisory continues through Tuesday morning. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday should make it above freezing before another blast of colder air moves in for next weekend.