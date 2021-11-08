Are St. Louis area mask mandates necessary as COVID stats sink?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Decreasing COVID numbers across the St. Louis region has FOX 2 asking local leaders if mask mandates are still necessary. Two key COVID metrics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force really help tell the story. Those are overall COVID patient hospitalizations and covid patients in Intensive Care Units.

The latest numbers are nearly half of what they were when St. Louis County reinstated a mask mandate in late September. They are also generally speaking around the same totals as when St. Louis City and County originally ended mask mandates back in May.

The latest overall COVID numbers from the Pandemic Task Force are down. New COVID patients admitted to hospitals are down two to 43. The seven-day average of hospital admissions did increase one to 34. But that number is still below the key metric of 40 which the pandemic task force watches closely. The overall number of confirmed and suspected covid patients in hospitals is down by 14 to 256.

COVID patients in ICUs decreased by 8 to 56. COVID patients on ventilators are down by 10 to 38. Tragically, nine more COVID deaths are being reported.

These latest task force numbers are from Friday. The task force does not report numbers over the weekend. The latest figures will come out later today.

We plan to stream live coverage of St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s COVID briefing. That is slated to start at 8:30 this morning. We will certainly pose the mask mandate question to Dr. Page at that briefing.