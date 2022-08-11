ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two lotto tickets worth at least a million dollars each were sold in the St. Louis area last night. The Missouri Lottery is still looking for the winners. They want to remind the players to sign the back of their tickets, put them in a safe place, and go to a regional office when they are ready to claim their prize.

A winning ticket worth $7.5 million was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service and Wash on Skinker in St. Louis Wednesday. It matched all six numbers drawn in Missouri Lottery’s Lotto drawing.

A Powerball ticket matching all five white ball numbers was sold at the Phillips 66 on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton an hour later. That ticket is worth $1 million.

In this case, they have until February 6 to claim their prizes. Prizes can be claimed, by appointment only, at any of the Lottery’s four regional offices.

Wednesday drawing:

Missouri Lottery’s Lotto drawing numbers: 1, 12, 17, 23, 31, and 36.

Powerball drawing numbers: 29, 44, 59, 61, and 68.