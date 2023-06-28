KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been a long time coming! Taylor Swift is making her way to Arrowhead Stadium for “The Eras Tour” on July 7-8.

For some fans, witnessing the Eras Tour wasn’t even a decision.

“Her first album came out I think like a month or two before I was born. So yeah, my whole life she’s been my favorite,” 16-year-old Lily Dietrich said.

Lily said the day the tour was announced, she decided she’d be at Arrowhead.

Others like Ali Kagan, who saw the concert in New Jersey in May, have some advice.

“I recommend not getting in line to go in like two hours before because there was a ginormous line. I know a lot of people don’t want to miss the opening act,” Kagan warned.

Then there’s the bathroom situation with women attending the concert, by her estimation, 10-to-1 versus men.

“You kind of have to time it out from when you get there. Like if you get there earlier you’ll have more time to wait in line. Or go during an album that you like the least which is very difficult to decide if you’re a big fan like I am,” Kagan said.

Other fans are admittedly even more intense.

“People are like going and using the men’s bathroom because the women’s line is so long, and I’m like, props to you but I’m just going to wear a diaper,” Deonnah Decker, another ticket-holder, said.

As of now, Chiefs representatives said there are no plans to make changes to restrooms at Arrowhead for the concert.

Whether you’re one of the lucky ones who already has tickets or are still searching for a seat, here’s what to know before you go to Arrowhead Stadium.

TICKETS

If you’re still trying to find tickets, you’ll have to snag some from someone who’s reselling on sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub or SeatGeek.

With about one week until the concerts, ticket prices are well over $1,400 for both nights.

Be careful when purchasing tickets from a private party or through sites that aren’t verified ticket resellers. Here’s some advice on how to avoid Taylor Swift ticket scams.

BAGS

Approved bags:

12 x 6 x 12-inch clear plastic bags

1 gallon plastic freezer bags

Clutches with wrist and/or shoulder straps; no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches

Medically necessary items may also be brought after undergoing inspection

Prohibited bags:

Backpacks

Camera bags

Clear backpacks

Tinted plastic bags

Any type of fanny packs/belt bags

Tote bags

Diaper bags

Mesh bags

Purses

PARKING AND RIDESHARE

Parking is only available through the Ticketmaster website. You must have a concert ticket to purchase parking. All parking must be purchased online in advance. Payments will not be accepted at the parking tollgates.

Bus/RV/Limo parking passes can also be purchased to enter through Gate 1 with onsite parking around the northside of Dubiner Circle.

Drop off and pick up for rideshares will take place in Lot J of the Truman Sports Complex, accessible via Gate 2 off Blue Ridge Cutoff.

‘TAYGATING’

Ticketless fans hoping to create a memorable moment outside of Arrowhead Stadium are out of luck.

Tailgating is permitted at the Truman Sports Complex before the show, but you must have a concert ticket. Those without tickets will not be able to enter the parking lot.

And yes, the Chiefs reserve the right to make fans show their concert tickets before allowing them through the parking gates.

Hundreds of frustrated fans who weren’t able to get tickets have shown up outside stadiums in other cities. They enjoyed Swift’s concerts from parking lots with other fans in the same situation.

The Chiefs’ policies mean crowds will not be allowed to gather outside of Arrowhead Stadium.

SEATING AND GATES

You’re asked to access mobile tickets and parking passes before you get to the gates. Your tickets will determine how you enter the stadium.

CONCESSIONS AND MERCHANDISE

As of now, Arrowhead Stadium has not released when merchandise vendors will open. Other Eras Tour locations have opened merchandise sales the day before Swift arrives.

FOX4 will update the times and days when they are available.

Cities that have previously hosted Taylor Swift concerts reported long lines, with some closing early due to overwhelming demand. Fans with tickets may find shorter lines inside the venue on concert day.

Cash is not accepted at any retail points inside of Arrowhead Stadium.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

For guest safety, prior to entering Arrowhead Stadium gates, all guests will go through security screening which has you walkthrough metal detectors. You could also be patted down by same-gender security personnel. Your bags will also go through an inspection.

Any prohibited item must be returned to the guest’s vehicle. People that refuse to be patted down and/or refuse to have their belongings or vehicle inspected will not be admitted.

To ensure that guests are in their seat in time for event start, allow an extra 30 minutes at Arrowhead Stadium gate entrances.

SWIFTIES IN KANSAS CITY

