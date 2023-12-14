ST. LOUIS — Co-owners Nathan Wright and Jason Bockman identified a gap in St. Louis’s nightlife scene and decided to fill it with a unique culinary experience. The result is Up Late, a restaurant offering a diverse menu from breakfast to lunch, specializing in late-night delights.

Wright and Bockman’s Up Late stands out as a late-night haven that offers a fun selection of tacos, breakfast sandwiches, donuts, and beer. Nathan Wright describes Up Late as more than just a restaurant: “a safe place for people to eat late at night and a place to meet new friends or see familiar faces,” he said.

Operating from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. every Thursday to Sunday, Up Late currently resides at 1904 S Vandeventer Ave., inside World’s Fair Donuts, with plans for expansion to another location.

“We are very blessed by how busy we are. From the start, we have been busy, and it’s continued to grow and evolve,” he said.

The menu features breakfast sandwiches with the signature ‘late sauce’ (habanero aioli) and blackberry jelly, house-made sausage, Carne Asada Tacos, unique donuts, and an exclusive beer crafted by 4 Hands Brewing Co. specifically for Up Late.

Wright, recognizing the absence of late-night options in the city, explains, “No one else was doing late-night food. A lot of creatives create their art, music, or fashion because they don’t see it anywhere else.”

For convenient ordering, customers can visit www.upaltestl.com or scan the QR code at the shop, receiving a text notification when their order is ready. Up Late is not available on DoorDash.

Beyond serving delicious food, Up Late has become a hub for community engagement. The restaurant actively hosts parties and events, collaborating with local artists and fellow eateries to cultivate a welcoming atmosphere for everyone to gather, savor good food, and enjoy each other’s company.