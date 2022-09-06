ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are your allergies acting up? Meteorologist Angela Hutti reports that the mold count is very high. The reading is the highest since we were over 70,000 in October 2021.

This is significant because the mold count is even higher than after the historic rainfall in July. The extreme heat and humidity caused mold levels to rise in the St. Louis region this summer.

Your immune system may overreact if you have a mold allergy. It often happens when someone breathes in the spores. The symptoms vary from person to person and range from mild to severe. They include sneezing, a stuffy nose, coughing, itchy eyes, and dry skin.

Reducing your exposure to mold is one of the best ways to combat the allergy. One of the best ways to do this is to eliminate sources of dampness in your home or workplace. Use a dehumidifier to remove moisture from the air and find access to air conditioning. You may want to consider installing a HEPA filter.