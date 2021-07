ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have barricaded an area in south county after shots were fired by an individual.

The shooting took place along the 9800 block of Chesterton Drive. Shots were fired by the suspect, but not at the police or anyone else. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police do not know if the suspect shot themselves.

This is a developing story and it will be updated with more details as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.