ST. LOUIS – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are gearing up for the holiday season by hiring seasonal workers Wednesday. The stores in the St. Louis Region have 79 full and part-time positions to fill in several retail departments.

The hiring event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at both the Bass Pro Shop in St. Charles and the Cabela’s in Hazelwood.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can apply in advance.

