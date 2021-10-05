Area Cardinals watch parties to take place for Wednesday’s wild card game

ST. LOUIS – If you can’t be at Chez Ravine for tomorrow’s Cardinals versus Dodgers wild card game, you have a few options.

The giant World Series trophy outside Ballpark Village and the PWC building should serve as a reminder that the St. Louis Cardinals are a formidable team in Wednesday’s wild card game.

And a watch party will be had inside and outside of Ballpark Village.

“Everything from Cardinals Nation to Bally Sports Live Inside to Together Credit Union Plaza outside to Sports and Social,” said Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer for Ballpark Village.

“We’re doing $17 buckets for the 17 wins of the Cardinals. DJ entertainment and PBR will open up for postgame as well.”

Cards fans will have plenty to choose from at the Ballpark Village complex.

Meanwhile, in Hazelwood at the Powerplex, the tent was put into place tables being set up for their watch party beginning at 5 p.m.

“We know it’s going to be packed house here we got a few reserved tables left if people want to call 528-2020,” said Dan Buck, president of Powerplex.

“You have to have four or more to get one of the tabletops. We know there’s going to be standing room only but Cardinals will love the specialty drinks and raffles and we know for those that don’t want to go downtown we’ve got the next biggest party in town for sure.”

With plenty of free parking in the county at the Powerplex complex, or in Downtown St. Louis at Ballpark Village, there are plenty of opportunities to see Wednesday's postseason game.

As LaMartina mentioned, Cardinals Nation, Bally Sports Live, and the Together Credit Union Plaza, and Sports and Social are all looking forward to hosting fans for tomorrow’s game.

They’ll start seeing fans in the 5 p.m. hour.