ST. LOUIS – Health officials warn the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is planning an update on the area’s COVID cases Tuesday afternoon on its Facebook page. Speakers will include Dr. Alex Garza, SSM Health’s Chief Community Health Officer, and Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC Health Care’s Chief Clinical Officer.

Last week, area hospitals reported their highest level of COVID cases since mid-March. More than 120 people were in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. St. Louis County reported a positivity rate of 16 percent. That was up from three percent in March.