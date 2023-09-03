MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The last cannonballs and trips down the lazy river are happening this Labor Day weekend as area pools close on Monday.

Aquaport in Maryland Heights had its busiest season on record, according to director Kate Fischer.

“We’ve had the best season at Aquaport probably as long as I’ve been alive,” Fischer said Sunday.

A busy last day as well as kids taking their second-to-last chance to go for a swim.

“I think it’s sad; I like summer,” Natalie Benhoff said.

Dillan Thompson, who just started his sophomore year in high school, added, “I’m going to miss it.”

Trenton Vandoren told FOX 2 he’d come to the pool about 30 times this summer.

“It’s sad,” he said. “I’m going to miss it a lot.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even though temperatures were in the 90s, it did not stop many from hitting the pool.

“Unless you’re in the pool, your feet are going to get hot and your back is going to get hot,” Thompson said.

At Creve Coeur Lake, many are not letting the weekend’s heat wave keep them from getting out.

“We’ve had hotter summers 20 years ago,” Mike Baue said. “It just happened to suck for a couple weeks, but it’s great today.”

Even if summer is just about over, it doesn’t stop us from wishing there was just a bit more as kids take their final dips at the pool and final laps at Creve Coeur Lake.

“I wish summer was longer,” Evan Parsons said. “I really wish summer was longer, but it was a really good summer.”

For more summer activities you can check out our Community Calendar.