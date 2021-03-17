Area rivers on the rise after recent stretch of wet weather

ST. CHARLES, MO – After the wet conditions of Wednesday and Thursday, the nice weekend forecast may lure some folks out to fish or boat. They might also notice high water as they do so.



Recent heavy rain locally and upstream is leading to a rise of water on the area rivers.

The Missouri River is expected to crest at 30.7 feet at St. Charles on Saturday.

At that moderate level, the base of the Lewis and Clark Boathouse has began flooding.

Minor flooding is expected along the region’s other rivers as well. At downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at 31.9 feet Monday. At that stage, the floodwall at Laclede’s Landing is closed.

If you live or work along one of the larger rivers, expect localized impacts for a few days.

“The smaller streams, the smaller creeks, yeah they’ll be up and down pretty quick,” Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist with the NWS St. Louis said. “The bigger ones will take several days to come up and down. We’re talking about places like Washington or St Charles Missouri or even on the Mississippi, places that are going to be very close to flood stage along the bigger rivers, those are going to stay up for a few days.”