Area school districts brace for food delivery disruptions

WATERLOO, Mo. – Students in the Waterloo Community Unit School District #5 were encouraged to bring their lunch to school Tuesday. The district shared with parents concerns from food suppliers struggling to deliver food orders in time.

“There is some concern about the food supply chain in general,” Superintendent Brian Charron said. “It is something that we are going to have to stay on top of in the days and weeks ahead.”

Several area districts report similar concerns. Food suppliers have indicated a labor shortage is the reason some deliveries could be delayed or canceled.

Charron said the Waterloo district was able to secure a food delivery that will arrive Monday. He said that the order will allow for lunch operations to resume as normal.

Parents and students can also expect menus to change. The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 sent a letter to parents letting them know some menu items could change or be unavailable at times.

Josh Boyer is the parent of a Waterloo student. He’s also the assistant pastor at Hope Christian Church in Columbia.

“I wonder if there is anything we can do to help,” he said.

The church operates a food pantry. Boyer said if anyone needs a meal, the pantry is ready to help. He said anyone can reach out through HOPE Christian Church Facebook page.

Call the church at 618-939-9089 or drop by in person at 9273 Coach Stop Road. Anyone wishing to donate food can also contact the church.

Charron said he’s appreciative of several offers of help, including some community members sharing information about alternative food suppliers.

“We are ordering several weeks’ worth of food,” he said. “We plan on stocking our coolers and freezers.”