ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An officer quickly arrested a gunman accused in a shooting in north St. Louis County last week, one which followed a verbal argument.

The shooting happened on June 10 in the 7000 block of Page Avenue in Pagedale. An officer was performing stationary patrol from his police vehicle when he reportedly witnessed the gunman shoot another man in the leg.

The officer was familiar with the accused gunman and arrested him moments after the gunfire. Police say he used a silver and black J.A. Nine 9 mm handgun in the shooting, which was recovered as evidence.

“This is great police work by our officers,” said Pagedale Police Chief Anthony Huckleberry. “This officer was being proactive in the community and helped take a dangerous person off the street and keep our citizens safe.”

“Guns are not a solution to a personal dispute. Whatever was said on the street, it wasn’t worth sending one person to the hospital and another person to jail,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Prosecutors have charged Zachary Carter, 54, in the investigation with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Carter is jailed in St. Louis County on a $350,000 cash-only bond.

The victim was hospitalized and suffered an injury to his upper right thigh. Before he was shot, he was in a verbal altercation with Carter over undisclosed matters.

If convicted, Carter could spend up to 45 years in prison.