ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman is behind bars after a shooting death over the weekend that stemmed from an argument in North St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged Brianna Williams, 23, with one count of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case.

St. Louis County officers responded to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place around 10 p.m. Friday after a tip about the shooting. When they arrived, the victim was found lying in a bed with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to court documents, Williams told police the two were in an argument and she flashed a gun to try and get her attention, but the gun went off.

Police say Kacie Stith, 23, died in the shooting. She was sent to a hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.

Williams is jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 cash bond.