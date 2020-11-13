Argument leads to shooting in Town and Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – One person suffered only minor injuries after a person opened fire at a gas station Thursday night in Town and Country.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a Phillips 66 at Clayton and Woods Mill roads.

Police said at least three people got into argument in the parking lot and culminated with the shooting.

One person suffered a graze wound to their arm. No one else was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing. Patrol officers and detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the scene, interviewing witnesses, and canvassing the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Town and Country Police Department at 314-737-4600.