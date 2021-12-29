Argument leads to shootout inside Overland restaurant

OVERLAND, Mo. – Two people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shootout in a fast-food establishment.

According to a spokesperson for the Overland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Woodson Road.

Customers inside the store began arguing with each other. The argument escalated and the customers pulled guns and began shooting. Two people involved in the altercation were struck

