Argument over chores leads to manslaughter charge in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – A Hazelwood man was charged Monday for killing someone in a fight over household chores.

Hazelwood Police were called to a home on Jan. 30 for a deceased person. They found the victim, whose name has not been released, on the floor inside Mycheal Emerson’s residence.

Emerson told that he and the victim were fighting following an argument over chores. Prosecutors allege Emerson admitted to choking and punching the victim.

Police said the is a video on Emerson’s video showing the victim on the floor gasping for air.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mycheal Emerson, 46, with one count of involuntary manslaughter. He remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Emerson faces between three and 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.