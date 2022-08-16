ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An argument over a debt turned deadly shooting over the weekend in north St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged Alex Callier, 29, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the investigation. He is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Decorion Wilson.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the city of Flordell Hills near the intersection of Glenboro and Gaylord drives. According to court documents, Wilson and Callier went to a nearby store and started arguing over a debt. Surveillance video showed an argument between the two before Wilson was fatally shot.

Investigators say Wilson was unarmed when he was shot and did not make any previous threats of violence. Authorities later arrested Callier a few blocks away. Investigators located several cartridge casings near the store Sunday.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. Callier is jailed in St. Louis County on a $150,000 bond.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.