ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Black Jack woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend on New Year’s Day following an argument and fight.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just after 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Whisper Lake Drive.

The accused shooter, identified as Irasema Scott, 46, and the victim had been dating for three months, Panus said.

Police claim Scott, the victim, and the victim’s ex-girlfriend had gone to Lake of the Ozarks and returned on New Year’s Day.

After returning to the apartment, Scott and the victim got into an argument about the way she drove and how the victim gave his ex-girlfriend a key to their apartment.

At one point, police claim the victim held Scott on the bed. Scott later threw his keys at him, prompting him to chase her from the apartment.

Scott tripped and fell while running down a stairwell. Police claim she grabbed a gun that had been tucked in her waistband. The victim allegedly punched Scott and slammed her hand down to get her to release the weapon.

The victim took the gun, struck Scott in the face again, then tossed the gun away.

Scott picked up the gun and fired a warning shot into the ground. Scott and the victim continued arguing.

At one point, the victim challenged Scott to shoot him, and she did. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim’s ex-girlfriend was not present at the time of the shooting, Panus said.

Police took Scott into custody and claim she confessed to shooting her boyfriend out of anger.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Scott with first-degree domestic assault. Scott remains jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.