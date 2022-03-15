Arkansas man sentenced for traveling to St. Louis to have sex with minor

ST. LOUIS – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison on Monday for traveling to the St. Louis area to meet and have sex with an underage girl.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri said Jerrell West met his victim through an app that allows users to communicate through text and video chat. West and the girl communicated daily over the next several months. The conversations were friendly and casual but ultiamtely became sexual in nature.

In April 2020, West told the girl that he wanted her to live with him and that he’d drive to the St. Louis area get her.

West left his home in Forrest City, Arkansas, traveled to St. Louis, and picked up the minor at her home. They drove to a rest stop approximately 60 miles away where West sexually assaulted the girl. West then took the girl back to her home and left.

West was arrested in May 2020 and detained until trial. A jury convicted West on Aug. 12, 2021.