PERRY COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for a pair of “armed and dangerous” suspects accused of crashing a possibly stolen vehicle into a patrol car in Perry County as they attempted to elude law enforcement.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 55 near Highway B in Biehle, Missouri. Deputies spotted a vehicle heading northbound on I-55 that matched the description of one reported stolen. Authorities tried to pull over the driver, who kept traveling in the suspect vehicle.

Investigators say left the roadway after a few miles and started traveling north in the southbound lanes around mile marker 126. Deputies in a patrol car then tried to change directions at a designated turnaround, though a driver in the suspect vehicle crashed into the patrol car head-on.

The driver continued for another mile before the suspect vehicle caught on fire. Police believe the driver and another man got out of the vehicle and ran off toward Highway K and Highway B. Two deputies involved in the crash were rushed to the hospital, but their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with the investigation. Both suspects were described as African-American. Investigators said one suspect has dreadlocks and was wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The second one was wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shows with white soles. The Perry County Government page shared some surveillance photos of the wanted suspects via Facebook.

Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information tied to the invetigation, contact the sheriff’s office at 573-547-4576.