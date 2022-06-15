ST. LOUIS – A man described by federal prosecutors as an “armed career criminal” will spend 15 years behind bars for a 2020 gun crime in south St. Louis

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri said Steven Huffman pleaded guilty this past March to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Huffman, 54, faced a mandatory 15-year prison term due to his extensive violent criminal history. A U.S. District Court judge followed through in sentencing.

According to court documents, St. Louis police arrested Huffman on Dec. 2, 2020, in the 7200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, located in the Carondelet neighborhood. Police found a Taurus 9mm pistol in Huffman’s backpack.

A tipster told police Huffman was always armed, despite being a convicted felon, and had been causing trouble in the neighborhood. Huffman was already on parole for a prior conviction.

In his plea agreement, Huffman admitted to resisting arrest and threatening to kill at least two St. Louis police officers.