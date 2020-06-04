Armed carjacking suspect arrested following pursuit, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man suspected of carjacking a teenager at gunpoint is in the hospital following a police chase.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred just before 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lilac Ridge Lane and Kerth Road.

Officers learned a 17-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint and her Kia Sorrento stolen.

Panus said officers located the stolen vehicle at northbound Interstate 55 and Bayless Avenue.

The suspect refused to stop or pull over and police began a pursuit. The chase continued until I-55 and Arsenal Street, where the suspect struck a curb with the vehicle.

Panus said the suspect attempted to run away but an officer used a taser on the man and he was taken into custody. Police said a gun was recovered from the individual.

The suspect was taken to a hospital a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The victim was not injured.

Panus said a county officer was involved in a minor accident—striking a street sign at I-55 and Arsenal—during the course of the pursuit but was uninjured.