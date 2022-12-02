ST. LOUIS – An armed man robbed a KFC restaurant Thursday evening in south St. Louis.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of South Grand Boulevard.

Investigators say a man entered the restaurant with a blue surgical-style mask and approached the counter. He flashed a small black semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the clerk and demanded cash from the registers.

It’s unclear how much the robber ended up with, but after a brief amount of time he left the store and headed northbound on Grand Boulevard.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.