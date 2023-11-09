ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The search is on for an armed thief who targeted a south St. Louis County 7-Eleven convenience store.

According to a police spokesperson, the armed robbery occurred around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven on Hoffmeister Avenue. The suspect walked inside and pointed a handgun at the clerk.

Amy Cooper, who works in the area, said the news is alarming

“It’s scary. If I am working, I’m scared that someone is gonna come in with a gun, cause you never know what is going to happen,” she said.

Customers said the suspect grabbed an undisclosed sum of cash and took off. No injuries were reported.

“I really don’t know why someone would try and come and rob a 7-Eleven, especially this one, the employees they are pretty welcoming,” Kiana Santos said.

Police said the suspect should be considered dangerous.