Armed parents get into argument on elementary school grounds in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Hazelwood school officials and police are investigating an incident involving two parents who brought firearms onto an elementary school campus and got into a dispute with one another.

The altercation occurred Monday during the morning drop-off at McNair Elementary School.

Anthony Kiekow, a spokesman for the Hazelwood School District, said the parents got into a verbal altercation. Each parent had a “visible” firearm with them at the time.

The school’s safety team and district resource officers responded immediately to quell the situation. The parents have been identified and the Hazelwood Police Department is investigating the matter.

The source or reason for the dispute was not disclosed.

The altercation only involved the two parents. No other students, employees, or parents were threatened or hurt.

Kiekow said student safety remains the top priority.

The district does not allow weapons on school property. Missouri law prohibits bringing a weapon to campus. Violators could face criminal charges. Kiekow clarified the students will not be punished for their parents’ actions.