FILE – In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS – An armed robber took off with a haul of cash, video games and video game consoles Friday afternoon from a St. Louis GameStop shortly before police arrested him.

Orlando Perez, 35, is behind bars after the theft in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The robbery happened shortly after the noon hour at the GameStop in the 3700 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard.

Investigators say Perez entered the GameStop and waited for other customers to leave the store. Once they left, he pulled out a handgun and announced his intent for a robbery.

The St. Louis Police Department says Perez took off with $250 in cash, in addition to an undisclosed number of video games, video game consoles and other goods.

Police spotted Perez at Gravois Plaza, where he was found in possession of the stolen merchandise, in addition to methamphetamine.

Prosecutors are expected to charge Perez with several felonies in the case, including first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, per police.