ST. LOUIS – Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.

The robbery attempts happened just a few hours apart at the BMO Harris Bank ATM in the 2300 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard and the St. Louis Community Credit Union ATM in the 4400 block of Chippewa Street.

The thwarted robbery happened first at the BMO Harris Bank ATM. Police say a 44-year-old woman was standing outside of her vehicle and making a deposit. Two men with handguns approached her and demanded her money.

Police say the woman screamed loud for help, so loud the suspects entered a grey vehicle the was waiting nearby before they could take off with anything.

Then, just before 10 p.m., a 32-year-old woman was withdrawing cash from an ATM when a man with a black ski mask approached her. The woman was inside her car when the suspect pointed a gun at her head and demanded the cash she withdrew.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim complied, then she quickly took off westbound. The suspect continued pointing his weapon as she drove out of the parking lot.

No arrests have been announced in either case. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling both investigations.