ST. LOUIS – A group of armed robbers stole medication and money from a St. Louis veterinary clinic Tuesday evening.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Paws clinic at 2200 South Vandeventer Avenue.

Investigators say that employees were closing down the business for the night when at least four men entered the store with weapons. The group held employees at gunpoint, forced them to the back of the store and demanded to open a locker.

The suspects took off in a maroon SUV with an undisclosed amount of medication and cash. The suspects all wore masks and dark clothing and are believed to be in their late teenage years or early 20s.

No injuries were reported in the robbery. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.