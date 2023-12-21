ST. LOUIS – Armed robbery suspects led police on a multi-county pursuit from St. Charles to south St. Louis City on Thursday.

The ordeal began shortly after 8 p.m. at a Phillips 66 in the 2200 block of North 3rd Street in St. Charles.

Two people entered the store and one of the individuals tried to steal a 6-pack of beer. When the clerk confronted them over the drinks, one of the suspects pulled a gun.

The suspects sped off in a Dodge Charger.

St. Louis County police were notified of the theft, saw the vehicle just after 8:25 p.m., and began a pursuit.

The chase went through north county into south St. Louis.

The Charger eventually crashed into a police vehicle at Hampton Road and Chippewa Avenue just before 8:55 p.m. Three suspects were taken into custody.

Neither the suspects nor the officers were injured in the crash.