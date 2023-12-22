ST LOUIS – Three people are in custody Friday morning following an armed robbery in St. Charles that led to a chase in St. Louis County and City Thursday night.

This was the scene near Hampton Village on Chippewa in south St. Louis. It all started shortly after 8:00 p.m. on North 3rd Street in St. Charles when three suspects stole a six-pack of beer and pulled a gun on a clerk.

St. Louis County police later saw the vehicle, a Dodge Charger, and chased it. The suspects eventually crashed into a police vehicle at Hampton and Chippewa.

No officers were injured.