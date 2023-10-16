ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are searching for two men who robbed an armored truck driver at gunpoint outside a fast food restaurant.

The robbery happened around 7:40 a.m. at the McDonald’s in the 1100 block of North Tucker Boulevard, in the Carr Square neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the driver told authorities he was transferring money from the McDonald’s to the armored vehicle when two men in a white sedan pulled up and pointed guns at him.

The armed men stole a duffle bag full of cash from the truck driver, then got back in their sedan and sped away.