FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers invited the public to learn more about preliminary results from testing at Jana Elementary School during a public meeting at the Florissant Municipal Court building on Thursday night.

“We have shown through our sampling and testing that there is not a concern,” said Col. Kevin Golinghorst, district commander.

That is not the conclusion from Boston Chemical Data. The private firm reported in October that it found radioactive waste at the school.

Earlier this week, a third report was shared by another company that did not find any danger at Jana.

“You don’t know what to believe,” said Tricia Smith, a Florissant resident.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb represents the district where Jana Elementary is located. She attended Thursday’s meeting and encouraged parents to be engaged and seek as much information as possible.

“We’re going to address this holistically, and everybody is all in,” Webb said.

The meeting was also an opportunity for residents to learn more about the ongoing cleanup of the Coldwater Creek area.

Army Corps representatives said there is no evidence of harmful waste from the creek spreading to Jana Elementary School.

Following the Boston Chemical report, the Hazelwood School District moved Jana students to online learning and will soon be moving students and staff to other elementary schools in the district.