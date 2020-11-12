Army Reserve medical unit serving at SLU Hospital emergency room

ST. LOUIS – On any given day or night, you can find four members of an Army Reserve medical unit together in the St. Louis University emergency room.

“We are all in the same unit together, the 303rd Field Hospital out of Weldon Springs,” said Captain Sarah Moorehead, evening shift team lead at St. Louis University Hospital.

When Moorehead heard about SLU’s new state-of-the-art emergency room, she knew her team’s field experience and training were a perfect fit.

“There are a total of four of us in the ER,” she said. “We also have a couple of physicians that are in our unit or adjacent to our unit attached to us. But Dr. Lorber, who is the director of emergency medicine, and me, and one of the ED chaplains, he was a member of the 303. One of our newest techs is also a member of the 303rd as well.”

“You know when you work in one place and work together, you want to work with people who are good and get along with,” says Luke Gleaves, emergency department and trauma services chaplain at SLU Hospital. “That was one of the huge draws to come to work here at SLU to work with my battle buddies from the Army on the civilian side more than I do for the Army once a month.”

Earlier this year, members of the 303rd found themselves working in the field from Missouri to New York to help support hospital operations during the beginning of the COVID outbreak.

“Building those strengthening bonds with one another and then bringing that back here has really helped a lot,” Moorehead said.