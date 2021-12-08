Arnold dedicates permanent memorial to COVID victims tonight

ARNOLD, Mo. – The city of Arnold will dedicate the first permanent memorial to those who died from COVID-19 Wednesday night.

A woman from Texas started writing the names on yellow paper hearts last year after her mother died from the illness. She will be in Arnold for the dedication.

Long-time Jefferson County Circuit Clerk Howard Wagner died of COVID in December. His daughter sought a place for a memorial.

The Arnold City Council approved $10,000 for the memorial. The dedication is at 7 p.m. at the Arnold Recreation Center.