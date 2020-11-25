Arnold Food Pantry ready to supply food to veterans and others in emergency situations

ARNOLD, Mo. – A food pantry in Arnold is something that many are thankful for, especially this Thanksgiving.

Like a well-oiled machine, a little bit of rain isn’t going to stop the Arnold Food Pantry, which hasn’t taken a day off since the coronavirus started; but that’s a growing challenge along with the growing need. And not just because of the holidays.

The pantry shelves need to be stocked in order to make that possible and leaders say their regular fundraisers were canceled because of COVID, but they’re thankful for others that have stepped up to the plate.

If you live in northern Jefferson County or you’re a veteran, and you’re in an emergency situation, you should contact the Arnold Food Pantry. They’ll help you out, no questions asked.

If you do need assistance beyond that, you will have to register as a client and there are certain documents that you need so you should reach out to them directly.