‘He will win’: Arnold police officer wounded in shooting fights COVID-19, pneumonia

ARNOLD, Mo. — An Arnold police officer who survived a shooting is showing the world he is ready to fight again – this time, against COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

“I can’t say how grateful we are. There will never be enough words to express how thankful we are,” said Barbara O’Connor, wife of Ryan O’Connor.

Her husband has been in the ICU since January 16th. His lungs were failing, and a ventilator wasn’t enough.

He was transferred to St. Luke’s Hospital, where Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jeremy Leidenfrost agreed to put O’Connor on an ECMO machine.

“He was placed on ECMO several days ago because of failure of the ventilator to maintain his oxygen and his CO2 levels. It was a last-ditch effort to keep him alive,” Dr. Leidenfrost said.

O’Connor knows all too well what it means to fight for survival. In 2017, while working for the Arnold Police Department, he was shot in the head by a burglary suspect.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury and underwent several months of therapy and rehabilitation.

Officer Ryan O’Connor

Now 48, the husband and father to four boys wasn’t giving up, even with the odds stacked against him.

“We knew that he had less than a 50% chance of being able to heal his lungs enough to get off the ECMO machine and return to doing everything on his own,” Barbara O’Connor said.

Her husband nearly hit rock bottom a few days ago. The family was preparing for the worst.

And then – unexpectedly, prayers had been answered.

Ryan O’Connor was beginning to breathe on his own. O’Connor is now off the ECMO and ventilator. On Sunday, the tubes were removed.

“When he was awake and alert, at first he was pretty upset. Because he realized he was in the hospital again. And after spending so many months in the hospital, it was a letdown for him,” Barbara O’Connor said. “But when we explained that he had COVID, and he was sick and is getting better, he was fine. They’re really doing a great job of making sure that he knows how well he’s doing. The team here is really comforting and supportive.”

His family is calling it a miracle.

“In just two weeks, he went from not being able to breathe — and now he is breathing on his own,” his son, Ciaran, 15, said.

Ciaran and two of his other brothers were thrilled to see their father again.

“I told him that we all love him,” said his 10-year-old son, Quinn.

Barbara O’Connor said she was eternally grateful for the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital.

“I can tell you nothing compared to the team here at St. Luke’s. They have just poured their hearts into him. Everything they could think of, and it worked,” she said.

Dr. Leidenfrost called it a team effort.

“The nurses really stepped up and worked extra shifts to make this happen. Everybody stepped up to try and care for him. Myself and everybody involved are incredibly happy – overjoyed – that he made a recovery,” he said.

And as if the miracle recovery weren’t enough, Ryan O’Connor managed to make Valentine’s Day special for his wife.

“He smiled a couple of times – and he actually is trying to say, ‘I love you,’” Barbara O’Connor said Monday.

O’Connor is now breathing on his own, finishing up antibiotics for the pneumonia infection. He is able to respond to simple commands.

His recovery will be a long one and will likely require extensive rehabilitation as he works to rebuild his strength.

But his family has no doubts he’ll make a comeback.

“It’s like I said a long time ago, he’s an O’Connor, he’ll win,” son Ciaran said.