Arnold police shoot 17-year-old, say he attempted to run over an officer

ARNOLD, Mo. – Arnold police shot a 17-year-old late Monday afternoon while responding to a reported drug deal at a box store parking lot.

According to a spokesperson for the Arnold Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of Arnold Commons Drive.

Police said the suspect was ordered to exit his car but attempted to run over one of the officers. That officer took out his weapon and fired at the suspect.

The suspect then tried to back into a second officer’s vehicle but the officer opened fire as well.

The 17-year-old suspect was struck by one of the gunshots and was taken to a hospital for a minor graze wound.

No officers were injured.

The police spokesman said the department will file for warrants on Tuesday.