ARNOLD, Mo. – The city of Arnold is under a water boil order until further notice due to a major break on a water main that happened Friday morning.

The water main break is causing low pressure in the water system for Public Water Supply District No. 1, according to an alert found on the Public Water Supply District 1 of Jefferson County’s website.

The boil order will remain in effect until the water can be tested. Once the order is lifted, a notice will be posted.