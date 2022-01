ARNOLD, Mo – Police are warning the public about icy conditions on a street after a water main break. The slick spot is off of Tenbrook Road. The water has frozen during today’s cold temperatures and made the road dangerous to drive on.

Crews are working to shut off the water and salt the road. The water utility says that they are working to resolve the issue. But, some customers living near Foxwood Estates may experience low water pressure today.

Image from Arnold Police