ST. LOUIS — Around 180 people are looking for another place to stay Monday morning.

The pipes at the Heritage House apartments burst around midnight. They’re located on 2800 Olive Street.

Pipes bursting led to significant flooding and water leaking from the ceiling in the entryway. There are garbage cans overflowing with water. People evacuated the building with their belongings to get out of the cold and wet conditions.

Heritage House is a 241-unit property with studio, one and two-bedroom apartments for rent. It’s on the outskirts of downtown St. Louis, near Saint Louis University and the theater district.

Some people are unsure of where to go or what to do. The St. Louis City Fire Department says relocation efforts are happening now.