ST. LOUIS, Mo. – About 3,000 renters in the city of St. Louis are now at risk of being evicted. Mayor Tishaura Jones reiterated the city will spend $2.7 million dollars for vaccination efforts and housing assistance.

Jones released a statement that reads in part, “My administration continues to explore every option to address this crisis. I have been ringing the alarm about this crisis since June while federal relief funds have been tied up in political games.”