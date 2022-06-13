ST. LOUIS – The ordinance has called for St. Charles County to use $10,000,000 of its $39,000,000 in the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding from last year to fix neighborhood streets.

Local governments are allowed to use ARPA funds for infrastructure projects like this one to the point that revenues for infrastructure were wiped out by the pandemic. The way the ordinance is set up would also enable municipalities like St. Peters, Ofallon, and the city of St. Charles and Wentzville to use 50/50 match funding from the county for their street repairs.

The ordinance said this aggressive initiative would replace over 10,000 slabs of concrete and miles of asphalt roadways. County Executive Steve Ehlmann said this program puts the federal funds to good use because almost everybody utilizes roadways.