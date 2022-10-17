ST. LOUIS – Another fraternity brother is due in court Monday, October 17 in connection with a Mizzou hazing case.

John O’Neill is one of ten Phi Gamma Delta frat brothers charged in the incident that resulted in Danny Santulli ending up in a wheelchair, unable to talk or care for himself. Investigators said his pledge dad told Santulli to finish a bottle of vodka before the event ended. On Friday, October 14, Samuel Gandhi pleaded not guilty in his arraignment.

O’Neill will be arraigned at 10:30 Monday morning in Boone County Court.