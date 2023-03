GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – The man charged with killing Hermann Police Detective, Sgt. Mason Griffith, will make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Kenneth Lee Simpson was arrested Monday after a long standoff with officers. He’ll be arraigned Wednesday morning on charges including first-degree murder.

The Gasconade County prosecutor has forwarded the case to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Simpson is also accused of shooting officer Adam Sullentrup, who is still in the hospital.