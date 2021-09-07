Arrest made after bullet nearly strikes O’Fallon child and parent

O’FALLON, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged an O’Fallon man for allegedly shooting into a home over the weekend and nearly striking a child and parent.

According to Sgt. Tony Michalka, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, officers were called to a home in the first block of Royalprairie Court around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Police met with the homeowner, who said they found a bullet hole in their young child’s bedroom, which they believe was fired into the residence overnight.

The bullet missed the child and struck a TV that had been mounted on the wall in another room. Michalka said the mounted television likely prevented the bullet from striking an adult in their bedroom.

Later that morning, the investigation led police to a home in the first block of Creek Branch Court, Michalka said. A person at the home told officers the suspected shooter was hiding in the residence and was armed.

O’Fallon Police attempted to communicate with the suspected shooter to no avail, Michalka said. The St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team and police negotiators were called to the scene.

Around 1:45 p.m., the suspect, identified as Noah Mozee, left the home of his own accord and was taken into custody without further incident.

The following day, county prosecutors charged Mozee with unlawful use of a weapon. He remains in custody on a $25,000 cash-only bond.